Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000.

FXI opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

