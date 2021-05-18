Palladium Partners LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

