Palladium Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.