Pembroke VCT plc (PEMB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on June 21st

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Pembroke VCT stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.11. Pembroke VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81.

Pembroke VCT Company Profile

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than Â£0.5 million.

