Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.
OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.14. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.
About Franklin Wireless
