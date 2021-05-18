Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.

OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.14. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

