Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

PTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

