FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

FLIR Systems has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FLIR Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FLIR Systems to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

