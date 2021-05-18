inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INTT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. inTEST has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

