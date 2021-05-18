Cellectis (CLLS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS):

5/17/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/13/2021 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/5/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/4/2021 – Cellectis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

4/29/2021 – Cellectis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2021 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

CLLS stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $706.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Get Cellectis SA alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cellectis by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $2,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 103,279 shares during the period. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.