Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $593.55 million, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

