Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $782.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.