Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NYSE:TGT opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day moving average of $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

