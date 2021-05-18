Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.71 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

