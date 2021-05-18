Cryptocean (CRON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $130,616.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $130,616.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.78 or 0.01413874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00118690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

