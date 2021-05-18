Trip.com Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,809 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,184% compared to the average volume of 686 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.