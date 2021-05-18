Investors Buy Large Volume of Endo International Put Options (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,579 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 10,374% compared to the average daily volume of 101 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENDP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

