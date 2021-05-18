BOMB Tops 1-Day Volume of $268,205.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $268,205.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00008817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 907,081 coins and its circulating supply is 906,293 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

