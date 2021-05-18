WePower (WPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $874,856.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. WePower has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $874,856.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WePower has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.78 or 0.01413874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00118690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00063035 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

