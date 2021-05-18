Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

