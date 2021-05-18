Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
