Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

