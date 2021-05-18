TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stake Lowered by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TowneBank worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

