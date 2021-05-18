Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $569.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

