Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.85 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.61.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

