Slow Capital Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

