Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,304 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,067 shares of company stock worth $2,267,265. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.51.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.