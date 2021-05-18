Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,304 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,616% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.
Liberty Global stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.
LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.51.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Featured Article: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.