GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $45.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 136,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $284,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 46.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $293,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

