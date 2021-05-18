Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

Cyren stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.72. Cyren has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Get Cyren alerts:

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.