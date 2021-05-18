Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.
Cyren stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.72. Cyren has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.
About Cyren
