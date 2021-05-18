Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

Shares of PSA opened at $276.58 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $179.68 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

