Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.72 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

