Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

