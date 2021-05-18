Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $12.58 Million in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 93,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $151.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $153.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

