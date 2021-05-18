Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,257.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,968.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.