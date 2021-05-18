Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

In other news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

