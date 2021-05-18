GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,500.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $2,500.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00687699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00079450 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,204.24 or 1.00670564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00189262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010016 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

