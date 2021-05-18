Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,629.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Axe has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $690,171.37 and $65,629.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.42 or 0.01526438 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000167 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 211.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.