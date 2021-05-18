BNP Paribas Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Outperform”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

