Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

CCEP stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,840,000 after buying an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after buying an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

