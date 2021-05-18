Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TGP opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.