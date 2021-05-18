First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $215.00 at Compass Point

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $190.07 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 968,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,275,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

