4,897 Shares in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCVX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter worth $4,137,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter worth $2,267,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCVX alerts:

SCVX stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. SCVX Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.