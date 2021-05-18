Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

