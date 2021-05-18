Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.54 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.03 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

