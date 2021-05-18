Unigestion Holding SA Invests $439,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $439.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.00 and its 200 day moving average is $442.55. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

