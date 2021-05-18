Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 5,597 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

