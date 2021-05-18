Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

CATB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

