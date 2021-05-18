Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given Hold Rating at Craig Hallum

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

