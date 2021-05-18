Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $4.62

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00010296 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $138.94 million and $624,565.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00091685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.87 or 0.01426616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00118373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

