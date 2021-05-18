Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of DFS opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

