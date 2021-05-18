Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

TRI opened at C$114.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$114.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$89.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.17.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$17,004.17. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 over the last ninety days.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

