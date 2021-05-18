SLR Senior Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SLR Senior Investment has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.38.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

